Employer Bullied Them At Their Former Job, So They Wrote Bad Reviews About The Company On Multiple Websites

Imagine being bullied so much by a coworker that you decide to quit your job. Would you simply move on with life and find a new job, or would you get revenge on the old workplace?

Maybe you’d write a review.

Have you ever written a review for a former workplace?

Well, this person sure did, and they didn’t hold back!

Check out why they decided they needed to strike back at their former employers.

I left poor reviews on my former workplace. “A former employer of mine bullied me out of the business. For some reason, they hated me, and would make it clear every day. It was obvious that they wanted me to leave, but had no reason to fire me.

They finally had enough.

Whatever, I left. Not dealing with that nonsense. I recently left a one star review on a few sites outlining how poor the business is, how badly they treat their staff, urging customers not to go there, etc, etc.

Take that!

I know the business REALLY cares about their reviews, so I’m hoping that it’ll at least rock the boat, and encourage curious customers to NOT go there. Bully me? I’ll bully you back.”

A lot of customers read reviews, so this revenge could be very effective.

Thank goodness that job review sites like Glassdoor exist these days…

