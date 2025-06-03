Couple Wouldn’t Go To The Family BBQ Because They’d Booked A Camping Trip, So Her Sister-In-Law Gave Her An Epic Guilt Tip

It’s pretty much impossible to book something without it overlapping on other people’s schedules, yet some people insist on trying.

AITA for not cancelling my camping trip to go to a family BBQ?

My husband and I bought a new to us RV last September. Due to a hard winter we’ve only been out in it a couple times so far, so we are sitting on a lot of pent-up excitement. I managed to reserve a primo campsite at one of our favorite lakes this coming weekend.

A couple days ago SIL (who lives 3 hours away) invited us to a bbq along with some other family. We politely declined as we have plans. All was good until I get a text from SIL stating if it’s just the 2 of us going, we should reschedule our trip. Trying to be diplomatic, I offered that we could visit them the following weekend (holiday). I stressed that we were in no way asking them to change their scheduled bbq.

In the meantime other SIL texts saying I hate to be morbid but you never know how long we are all going to be around. My husband requested time off work for this trip and state park reservations are really hard to get on the weekends, not to mention losing half our reservation fee. It’s not like we never see these family members. Are we being unreasonable for not cancelling?

