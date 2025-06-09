Guy Told A Stranger To Sit Down More Slowly On A Public Bench, And Now The Stranger Is Upset

When sitting on a public bench, you are bound to run into strangers who want to join you.

What would you do if one stranger came and sat down very hard so the whole bench rocked?

That is what happened to the hiker in this story, so he told the guy to sit down more slowly, and the guy got upset and offended.

Check it out.

AITA For telling guy to sit down slower? I’m waiting for a bus nearby a state park. It is an older wooden bench showing signs of aging. (This park is in very low density, high nature environment). I see a man eyeing the bench and move to make room for him. Dude drops all his weight onto bench so fast I can hear and feel the bench collapse a bit.

This isn’t exactly being polite.

I’m a bit tired myself so I instinctively say “dude can you sit down slower”. The guy says “are you calling me fat?”. First of all, even if I sat on the bench quickly it would drop a bit too. (I’m a slim guy). I say no I just like this bench and want the bench to be around a while longer.

It sounds like he was already having a bad day.

He calls me a jerk and says I ruined his day lol. So AITA?

Saying this to a complete stranger is a little rude, especially since he just sat down hard once.

Let’s see what the people in the comments say about it.

Exactly, why does he even care.

Yup, he should have kept his mouth shut.

This person says neither person was at fault.

Yup, there are many reasons for sitting down hard.

Yeah, telling an adult they are sitting wrong is just weird.

It isn’t his bench or his place to tell people how to use it, and especially not how to sit down.

He’s really gatekeeping how to sit down?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.