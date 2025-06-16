Lawyer’s Landlord Tried To Keep Them In Their Horrible Lease, So They Put Their Legal Skills To Use

Yes, some lawyers can be arrogant, obnoxious know-it-alls.

But the fact is that they usually know their stuff and it’s not a good idea to mess around with them…or else you might get into some hot water.

Check out how this lawyer struck back at a shady landlord.

Petty revenge on landlord. “I’m a lawyer. I know the laws in my city pretty well. So when I moved into a new apt and learned I had a cockroach infestation I started planning. I decided to move. I asked the landlord of my building to enter into a Mutual Release Form so we could go our ways amicably.

I mentioned the cockroaches and my frequent maintenance requests and offered to even help find a new tenant for them. I figured it’s best for both of us, right? Well, they waited about a month to even respond. During that time I had already contacted multiple lawyers who found a legal loophole for me to break my lease clean and easy. Not only that, I pay the lawyers $700 to do it, they file the lawsuit, landlord has to pay my attorney fees AND back rent, so I get my $700 back and then some on top. Nice.

So when the landlord finally got back to me on my Mutual Release proposal, which would have greatly benefitted them, and said “no, only if you pay this exorbitant (several thousand dollars) break-lease clause,” I couldn’t help but smile. You dumb idiots. You absolute morons. If I ask for something nicely, give it to me the first time because I already have six evil back up plans. Anyway… I responded back and said “I do not agree to the break lease clause” and the property manager wrote back with something condescending like “I’ll let the landlord know your disapproval.” So, unbeknownst to landlord I sent the money to the attorney and now it’s all going down. Because why would I pay thousands of dollars to break the lease when it’s $Free.99 to sue your ***?

So not only will they get a Surprise 🎉🥳 lawsuit, they’ll lose out on months of my rent (plus the back rent they will owe me) and they won’t get rent from the new tenant I could’ve and would’ve found them. I’ll leave the place as gross as I found it and will be driving into the sunset while they scramble and realize they played themselves. Oh, and I also called the City Building Inspectors and helped them investigate in the meantime, so now the landlord will get a big fine and a formal violation by the city, which they HAVE TO DISCLOSE BY LAW TO FUTURE TENANTS. 🤗 So the chances of them even finding a new tenant who’d agree to live with roaches will be very very low, unless they drastically reduce the rent. Either way, I win. You may have been able to mislead me about the cockroaches and cleanliness of the place, but you won’t be able to fool the next person. Guess you should’ve done the Mutual Release form, huh? Hope you learned your lesson (I am not the one).”

