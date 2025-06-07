Moviegoer Wanted A Cinematic Escape, But Unruly Kids Bring Her Back To The Real World, In The Worst Way

Of course, we’ve all encountered rude audience members at the movies.

In this story, one patron just wants to watch a film without feeling like she’s at a preschool.

What’s the projected outcome here?

AITA for asking a mom in a theater to watch her kids? I was at the movie theater and from the second I sat down there were 2 kids (maybe between 5-8yrs old) running up and down the aisle, even going all the way to the back of the theater.

Nobody likes a rowdy audience at the movies. Are these kids supervised?

They were not watching the movie at all, going up to strangers in the aisles, and playing with each other. Halfway into the movie, the littlest one grabbed my foot and tried to jump into my seat with me.

Uh, ever heard of personal space? Surely, now someone will intervene…

That was the final straw for me. I got up from my seat, went to their mom, and said, “Can you please get your kids? They keep coming up to me and other people.” I went back to my seat before she responded.

Wonder what she would’ve said?

She then got up and did grab her kids, but stopped by me and angrily told me, “They’re kids. I can’t keep them still. If you don’t like it you can leave.”

Oh, OK…

The kids kept running around the theater for the rest of the movie, but they didn’t come to me again so I didn’t bother going up to her a second time. She obviously didn’t care. And genuinely, she seemed like she would start a fight over this. Could I have handled this better??

While the idea of a movie theater brawl is funny in theory, in practice it’s good to keep the peace… right?

What do our commenters think?

Even movie magic isn’t enough to fix some bad behavior.

No one appreciated these kids.

