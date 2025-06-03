Lowe’s Shopper Said People Shouldn’t Buy Lawnmowers From The Company

Well, this is a hot take!

A man took to TikTok to share his thoughts about where he believes people definitely SHOULD NOT buy lawnmowers.

The man filmed himself in a parking lot and he said, “See all these mowers here at Lowe’s behind me?”

He continued, “If you buy a mower here at Lowe’s and you take it to a John Deer dealership or a Toro dealership, they won’t touch it if you bought it here from Lowe’s.”

The TikTokker added, “So make sure you do your homework.”

Check out the video.

Now let’s see what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer spoke up.

And one TikTok user isn’t buying it.

Well, this was a controversial position to take!

But maybe we should heed his advice.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this guy’s helpful tip to get free tools at Home Depot without buying anything.