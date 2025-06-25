This Toyota Owner Wasn’t Happy About The Price To Fix A Tire After Her Warranty Ran Out

Yikes, this doesn’t sound good…

A woman named Tay posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about the surprise cost she was quoted to fix a tire on her Toyota Camry after her warranty expired.

Tay said that she woke up one morning and discovered that one of the tires on her Camry had a big gash in it.

She took the car to a Toyota dealership…and that’s when she found out it would cost $400 to get the tire replaced.

Tay said, “I was like, ‘No, it’s not.’ And they were like, ‘Yes, it is.’”

She said that things got even worse when she found out another nearby tire shop could replace the tire…but the dealership had already taken care of it.

Doh!

Take a look at the video.

Now check out how viewers reacted.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

And this TikTokker spoke up.

That does seem a bit steep…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!