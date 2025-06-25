June 25, 2025 at 8:48 am

This Toyota Owner Wasn’t Happy About The Price To Fix A Tire After Her Warranty Ran Out

by Matthew Gilligan

woman sitting in her car

TikTok/@queentayshops

Yikes, this doesn’t sound good…

A woman named Tay posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about the surprise cost she was quoted to fix a tire on her Toyota Camry after her warranty expired.

woman in her car

TikTok/@queentayshops

Tay said that she woke up one morning and discovered that one of the tires on her Camry had a big gash in it.

She took the car to a Toyota dealership…and that’s when she found out it would cost $400 to get the tire replaced.

woman sitting in a car

TikTok/@queentayshops

Tay said, “I was like, ‘No, it’s not.’ And they were like, ‘Yes, it is.’”

She said that things got even worse when she found out another nearby tire shop could replace the tire…but the dealership had already taken care of it.

Doh!

woman pointing in her car

TikTok/@queentayshops

Take a look at the video.

@queentayshops

oh and I’m driving 20k miles this month so expect the next update fast 💀 #camry #cartok #2025camry #toyota #storytime

♬ original sound – Queen Tay | thrifty shopping

Now check out how viewers reacted.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 06 01 at 4.19.01 PM This Toyota Owner Wasnt Happy About The Price To Fix A Tire After Her Warranty Ran Out

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 06 01 at 4.19.26 PM This Toyota Owner Wasnt Happy About The Price To Fix A Tire After Her Warranty Ran Out

And this TikTokker spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 06 01 at 4.19.49 PM This Toyota Owner Wasnt Happy About The Price To Fix A Tire After Her Warranty Ran Out

That does seem a bit steep…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter