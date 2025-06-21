Employee Got Tired Of Her Coworker’s Mess, So She Turned His Papers Into A Funny And Colorful Reminder To Organize His Things

Office etiquette is important, no matter how close you are with your coworkers.

This woman was fed up with her coworker constantly leaving messy papers on her desk.

So, she found a hilarious way to send him a message without saying a word.

She used sticky Post-it notes with funny messages on them.

Check out the full story below for all the details.

The revenge of the post-it My office partner, Juan, had an annoying habit. He always left his things on my desk. Especially the messy papers that he didn’t want to order in his own space. For weeks, I tolerated it. But in the end, I decided it was time to do something.

This woman thought of a way to deal with Juan’s papers on her desk.

One day, I realized that he had left a lot of papers on my desk again. So, I had an idea. I spent the afternoon writing small notes on each of his papers. With brightly colored post-its.

She wrote funny notes on the post-its and stuck them on each paper.

Each post-it had a message like: “Please, pick me up.” Or “I’m just a lost role,” or “I’m waiting for your attention. Don’t ignore me!” The next day, Juan arrived at the office. And he saw that his whole pile of papers was covered with post-its.

Juan was embarrassed, and he apologized to her.

He spent several minutes reading each one out loud. While everyone in the office laughed. Not only was he embarrassed. But in the end, he quickly picked up everything and apologized to me. Since then, he never left his things on my desk.

Sometimes, a little creativity is all it takes to reclaim your space.

How could he not have gotten the hint?

