‘They pay us $2.13 an hour.’ – Customer Are Expected To Tip, But This Waitress Explains How Their Wages Really Work

When you go out to a restaurant in the United States, you know that you should be tipping your servers.

When this TikToker was at Texas Roadhouse, he had a conversation with his waitress about how exactly tips work, and it isn’t what you think.

The TikToker is sitting at the table after eating, and his server is standing there with a stack of plates, talking to him.

She says, “If you tip me $0, then $3 of that will come out of my money.”

What? How does that make sense?

He asks her to explain how their tipping system works, and she says, “They pay us $2.13 an hour.”

He then clarifies, “Ok, and then they’ll match to minimum if you don’t make that in tips, right?”

She agrees that this is the case.

Ok, so they work on tips, but if they don’t make any tips then the company has to pay them enough that they are making minimum wage.

This seems very complicated.

The conversation continues with him asking how ‘tipping out’ works.

She explains, “So, we take 3% of our sales, and that’s split amongst the bussers and the hosts. So if the table stiffed you and doesn’t tip you at all, that will come out of our personal money. Does that make sense?”

Wow!

So the company not only relies on customers to tip serving staff enough to make a living, but they also take those tips to pay out some of the other employees as well?

At what point is the restaurant responsible for just paying their employees?

Near the end of the video, she says, "Honestly, all restaurants are like that."

This whole tipping culture is beyond ridiculous.

Tipping should be something that is optional in order to reward exceptional service, not something you are expected to do no matter what just so the company doesn’t have to pay a competitive wage.

The people in the comments seem to agree that tipping like this is crazy.

Tipping has really gotten out of hand.

It should go back to being optional and only for the best service.

