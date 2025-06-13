Toddler Starts Ripping Up Class Materials, But His Mom Loses It When This Dance Instructor Tells Him “No”

She was just trying to set up her toddler dance class—on her time, in her space.

But one parent was too busy chatting to notice her kid tearing things up.

So when the instructor politely stepped in, Mom went full meltdown…

AITAH for telling a child not to touch my things while parent doesn’t seem to care This happened a while ago when I was in college working as a dance instructor for toddlers at a local gym (parent/child class) and before my class there was another instructor doing an adult only fitness class. That instructor consistently would go about 5 minutes into my class time despite me asking politely to be mindful of her class time for the sake of the families I have in my class. She would be prompt for like 1-2 classes and then continue to go into my time. She was friends with one of the women in the class and they would really be the ones taking up time.

Well this woman I guess had her child in the gym childcare and came with her husband, so her husband (who was not in the class), comes in with the child who was about 2 and starts talking, despite there being a lobby. I start setting up things for my class which included pieces of painters tape as place markers to show the kids where to stand. I also gave the instructor a little wave and told her my class is about to start now. Well before I know it, this two year old starts ripping up the painters tape!

Both parents are not paying attention since they were enthralled in conversation and I said to the child “no no that’s not for you” and came over and took the tape from him. Well now the mom was really irate about that and she got up in my face (literally, I had to back up) and started raising her voice until she’s red in the face at me about how dare I “yell” (I didn’t raise my voice) at her son when he was just playing and how she was thinking of putting him in my class but now she won’t (I don’t even take 2 year olds) and I should be ashamed of myself. I told her that she’s 5 minutes into my class time and I have a class to teach, and also there’s a lobby she can talk in.

After my class, I emailed my supervisor explaining the situation and from that point forward the instructor before me was more prompt. However, I’m just like what the hell is wrong with people that they don’t use a lobby to chat in when another class is coming into a studio? Not to mention watching your toddler! Idk the mom’s reaction always bothered me so I thought I’d ask other redditors their thoughts.

