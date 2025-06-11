Two Teenage Boys Were Short On Cash When Paying For Their Ice Cream, So This Woman Decided To Cover It And Got A Nice Surprise Later

Kindness goes a long way.

This woman was working at an ice cream shop when two high school boys came in.

They ordered ice cream and used a gift card to pay; however, they were still a few cents short on their order.

She let them take the ice-cream anyway, but when they came back, she was in for a big surprise!

It’s $0.36, no big deal. I used to work at an ice cream chain. We prepared the ice cream with various toppings on a frozen piece of rock. On this particular day, I was working with one other person, and it wasn’t too busy.

This woman prepared the ice cream for the two young guys.

Two young guys came in, about high school age. They ordered a large bowl of ice cream with a few toppings. I mixed it for them, and went to ring them up. I’ll use G for guy, since I really just talked to one of them.

She scanned the gift card and found out they were $0.36 short.

Me: Okay, so that’ll be $x.xx. G: Okay, I have a gift card. Me: Great! (I scanned the card) Me: So, it looks like you owe another $0.36 after the gift card. At the point, they both looked at each other and shrugged sadly.

The guys didn’t have any spare change, so she told them it’s okay.

G: Oh, I’m sorry. I don’t have any money with me. Never mind. Me: Oh, hey. It’s cool, it’s only $0.36. I can take the $0.36 out of the tip jar, and put it in the till. No big deal! G: Wow, thanks! The two guys left, and I thought that was that. It felt good doing something nice.

One of the guys came back, dropping a $20 tip in the jar.

So, the one guy came back several hours later. I saw him come in, and went to the register to meet him. Me: Oh, hey! You’re back. Did you need anything el… Before I finished, and without looking at me once or saying a word, he dropped a $20 bill in the jar.

She was stunned.

He immediately turned and left. I was so shocked. I just stared at him until he walked out the door. So, that was pretty cool!

Awww… That was incredible.

Some acts of kindness come back twentyfold.

