Walmart Products Are Popping Up In Dollar General, And Shoppers Are Wondering Why

by Ben Auxier

A lot of stores have their own brands. These are typically cheaper than the other name brands they carry, both because the store is paying less to shelve them, and in order to incentivize customers to choose ’em.

But sometimes, they pop up out of their native habitat, like in this video from TikTok user @87.chris:

“How did great value end up in the dollar general?” asks the caption.

Great Value is the store brand Walmart uses, for, yanno, everything.

And yet here it is. Why?

I am very confused and a little bit too suspicious to buy great value milk at the dollar General … why is Walmart products in the dollar general ? Anyone else ? I’m so confused #dollargeneral #clovervalley #greatvalue #greatvaluebrand #wtf

Maybe it was a supplier mistake?

Apparently the difference comes down to how it’s stored.

The price ain’t right.

Or maybe they were just covering their rumps.

Keep those bones healthy, all.

