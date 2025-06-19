Warehouse Employees Told A Holiday Temp They Couldn’t Find The Item That The Customer Wanted To Buy, So He Checked The Logs And Found They Had Five In Stock

Holiday retail jobs can be very stressful.

Imagine working a holiday retail job when a customer requests a specific item. The computer shows that the item is in stock, but the warehouse guy claims there aren’t any left.

This man was in that exact situation, so he informed his manager.

The search for the missing items continues.

There’s no way we could have lost five washing machines! I worked in an electronic retail shop as a Christmas temp. A customer came to the till. He wanted to purchase a washing machine. He had reserved the IEM.

I checked our stock system, and the system was showing five available. I was ready to put the transaction through the system, but I had to call the warehouse first to make sure the stock was accurate. I asked the customer to wait on one side while the warehouse searched for the model.

The warehouse personnel said there was no more stock available.

After about five minutes, the warehouse guy came out and said that they couldn’t find the item. He recommended that I try to sell a different one. I went to the manager in charge and ask her what I should do.

His manager sent him to the storage to help find the “missing” washing machines.

She came to my till and, upon checking the stock, said: “We have five in stock. We can’t have lost them all!” Then, she asked me to head to the back and try helping them find it. I did as told. I searched with the warehouse guy, and he magically managed to find the washing machine model that the customer wanted.

Sounds like the warehouse guy didn’t do a thorough search the first time.

If you want something done right, you really do have to do it yourself.

