His Customer Refused To Pay Him For Unlocking His Car, So This Locksmith Quickly Tossed The Keys Back In And Re-Locked The Doors

When you work as a locksmith, you are going to get a lot of calls from frantic people who need your help urgently.

What would you do if someone came to your shop and said you need to unlock their car right away, only to find out that there was not really any hurry, and the customer then refused to pay?

That is what happened to the locksmith in this story, so he decided to teach the customer a lesson.

Let’s read the whole story.

If you’re rude and refuse to pay, we have the right to refuse services, even after they’re done So, I was in the shop one day, a customer was in getting some keys copied, nice and simple job. Suddenly, while I’ve got the machine running, some shirtless guy comes in looking really frantic. I tell him I’ll be just a minute longer, then I finish the keys, and send the first customer on his way. Frantic dude: “Jeez, took you long enough, I need you to come unlock my car”

Locking something in the car can be dangerous and scary.

I’m already a little annoyed since its almost closing time, but I just figure he’s got a kid/dog/groceries in the car and give him the benefit of the doubt. Me: “No problem, where is it?” FD: “A couple miles that way, my girlfriend drove me over here. You can follow us to it.”

Easy enough.

I get some info from him, the kind of car it is, his name/number/address in case we get separated, etc. FD: “My phone’s in the car so if you call it I won’t answer” Me: “Then how about your girlfriend’s number?” FD: “Hers is in there too” Well ok then Since it’s pretty much closing time, I just go ahead and set the alarm and lock the doors as I leave. He doesn’t like this and starts saying how I’m taking forever. Yeah yeah, take a chill pill, 5 extra seconds won’t kill you.

Of course, this shouldn’t have been an urgent dispatch.

I get in my truck and follow him out there, when we get there I grab my tools and head to the car. Surprisingly, there’s nothing in there except for the keys on the seat. No kids or dogs, so now I’m just hoping it’s actually their car. FD: “You’d better not mess up my doors, this is a classic” Yeah, a classic Ford POS

Good thing they weren’t trying to steal it.

I open it up in about 10 seconds and check the insurance card, and yup it’s their car. I pick up the keys and go over to him, tell him it’s $40, and he just looks at me dumbfounded. FD: “Wait you mean I have to pay for this?” Ummm, yeah? Me: “Yes sir, we charge a service call when we have to go out to the location.” FD: “Well, I’m not paying for that, you did it in 10 seconds, I could’ve done that myself if I’d have known” Me: “Well I’m sorry, but I can’t do this for free.”

Why would he think he would do it for free?

I could’ve, but there was no real urgency like a life endangered, plus he was rude about the whole thing. We normally would just bill someone in the situation, but we’ve been burned too many times, so we’ll only do that for companies. FD: “I’m not paying for that, I don’t have any money” Me: “Then if you think you can do it yourself, go for it.”

LOL – I was hoping this is what he was going to do.

I throw his keys in the car, lock the doors, shut it behind me, and leave. I get home about ten minutes later, then after probably an hour he calls back. FD: “I can’t get it open, come back and open my car again” Me: “I can go out again, but I’ll have to charge you for two service calls.” FD: “What!? I’m not paying you 80 bucks” Me: “Then you can call out other locksmith nearby, I’m sure he’ll be happy to help y-” click



Maybe they will learn to be more polite next time.

I didn’t tell him, but they charge $100 to unlock cars. Never heard back from him.

How on Earth did he think that service was going to be free? Some people are just too entitled.

Let’s see what the people in the comments on Reddit think about this situation.

AAA is worth every dime.

Yeah, it would have been worth the trip.

10 seconds + knowledge = value.

Yup, he should have put on every charge possible.

Yeah, it was the right thing to do.

Being a friendly customer is the key to getting good service.

