She Refused To Give In To Her Pregnant Roommate’s Ridiculous Demands, But The Roomie Thinks She’s Being Inconsiderate

I won’t even pretend to understand the difficulties of pregnancy.

But what I DO know is that it’s hard to go at it alone.

Trouble is – what if your “partner” didn’t sign up for this?

Is it okay for a pregnant woman to expect her roommate to cater to her every whim and pregnancy craving?

The roommates in this story definitely disagree about the answer to this question. Let’s see what’s going on.

AITAH for Not Dropping Everything to Help My Pregnant Roommate? I live in a college dorm and got a new roommate this semester after my old one moved out. I had never met this new girl before, she’s currently six months pregnant. We’re not friends, but she thinks that just because we share a room, I should be helping her out all the time.

This is real early in life to be in a situation like this.

Soon after she moved in, I noticed food going missing from the mini fridge I brought from home. I asked her about it, and she admitted she ate it but said it wasn’t her fault because she was hungry. I ended up buying a lock for the fridge, and she’s been cold toward me since.

There’s a relationship here that’s just missing.

One day, I had a rough time and invited my boyfriend over (within allowed visiting hours) to watch TV. He gave me a back rub, and she kept loudly commenting that she needed one too. After he left, she told me I should massage her and rub her feet because she’s in pain. I said no. I don’t feel comfortable doing that, especially since we’re not close. She got annoyed and tried to tell me I couldn’t have him over anymore, which felt unfair.

These are the kinds of things you might ask or even expect of, like, a spouse.

Over the weekend, while I was studying, she asked me to get food for her. I told her to use DoorDash or something, and she got upset. Then last night, she woke me up because she was craving something and wanted me to drive 30 minutes to get it. I said no.

And so we get to the central question:

Since then, she’s been calling me selfish and saying I’m a bad roommate for not supporting her.

I don’t hate her, but I don’t think I should be responsible for her just because we share a dorm room. AITAH?

The roommate sounds horrible.

Let’s see what the comments on Reddit have to say:

This really isn’t on you…

There are rules in these places.

This is clearly misdirected.

What a horrible roommate!

