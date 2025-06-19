She Got Really Close To Her Mom While She Was In A Bad Relationship , But When She Started Dating Someone Great, Her Mom Pulled Away

Imagine being really close to your mom, but then you start dating someone great and aren’t home as much.

What would you do if your mom suddenly seemed mad at your for being busy and not home as much? Would you think she was right, or would you be mad at her for being mad at you?

This girl shares how her mom’s attitude towards her got cold, and she couldn’t understand what was up.

Check out the full story.

AITA for telling my mom she is jealous? I’m 20F and 4 months ago, I started dating my current boyfriend (M22), who is absolutely the most amazing man I have ever met. I met him at work, and I work 5 days a week. We are in sales and are both managers. We hit it off the moment I started working there and we’re inseparable friends ever since, which eventually led to us being together.

She was in a bad relationship before this one.

Now my mom and my dad broke up when I was 2. My mom, in the span of my life, has dated probably 12 men. She has a track record of choosing bad men. Before I got together with my boyfriend, I was in a very horrible relationship for about 2 years. My ex was toxic, verbally and mentally abusive and overall a bad person. And it took me a long time to find the strength to leave.

Things were rough in the past…

I would always run to my mom about my problems with him and rant to her and she’d give me advice, given she ‘had been in my shoes before’. She always urged me to leave, because she said she could see herself in me and didn’t want me to make the same mistakes. That messed up relationship brought me and her closer together in a sense. I was very depressed during my last relationship and didn’t work, would barely go out and flunked all my uni exams. Now, I work five days a week, attend uni regularly (tho I finished this year recently!) and go out with my boyfriend in my free time.

This is where it gets bad…

I still live at home but I pay my mom rent and money for ‘living there’ and I pay all my own bills. I clean up my own messes and take care of my own room. But my mom has started to resent me.. or something. Now, suddenly, I am not convenient to her anymore. I am not home as much so I don’t help as much around the house: (doing my family’s dishes (I am barely ever home, I don’t make dirty dishes – I clean them the moment I eat from them), babysitting my baby sister, doing groceries for the family, cleaning the house). She says I work too much. I have too much of my own life. And suddenly, now she is close and buddy-buddy with my brother. Who, guess what, is in a toxic relationship, works 6 hours week and does not go out.

UH OH…

When I am home, she works or is out, but when I am at work is when she is home. So I don’t see her much. But every time I do see her she tells me how much I ruin her mood with how I am living my life and how useless I am to the household. I do my own stuff, keep it neat and I don’t make any messes, and barely do I eat any of the food that she gets ‘for the family’. I take care of myself and cook for myself.

She couldn’t take it any longer.

Yesterday I snapped and told her she is just jealous of how I am living my life now. She’s now blocked me everywhere and doesn’t speak to me. AITA? Is she justified?

YIKES! That sounds rough!

Why would the mother act like that?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user suggests moving out and leaving the mom.

This user thinks the mom’s attitude is not justified.

This user seconds the fact that the mom does sound a little jealous.

This user thinks the mom sounds awful for the way she’s reacting!

This user disagrees and thinks that the mom probably isn’t jealous.

Her mom should be supportive of her, not mad at her for having a life.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.