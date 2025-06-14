Student Handed In A School Assignment About Her Real Life, But It Was A Little Too Real For Her Teacher

A lot of us probably experienced this in school: getting in trouble even though we thought we were following the rules.

But in this story, the backlash from one assignment went further than bad grades.

What is a student to do when she follows the directions for an assignment and still gets in trouble?

Let’s say hola and adios to this one.

AITA for turning in a school project that showed my neighborhood and neighbors in a bad light? I’m a high school student in a Spanish class and we had an assignment to make a video tour of a place. It had to be in Spanish, and had to be conversational like you were showing a friend around. I decided to just walk around my street and make a tour of that because my family wasn’t going anywhere else.

Seems straightforward enough. But what did she catch on camera?

So I filmed: A neighbor’s house. When I walked by they were having a screaming fight like usual, “Here are the neighbors, they are very angry. They like to yell in the morning, afternoon, and night.” The next neighbor’s house: “Joe and Tammy live here, they are very nice and have three dogs.” Someone drives by and catcalls me profanely.

Eeesh. Not ideal. Does OP have a comeback?

As a joke I yell back “ESTUPIDO PERRO” which means “stupid dog,” then he slammed his brakes and yelled something racist before speeding off. I said to the camera “This man is very stupid. He is a man but acts like a dog.” I also introduced 10 other mundane things like flowers, a bird, etc. I cut out the long sequences of me walking. But I left everything else.

Now that’s reality TV. Wonder how this cinema will do on Rotten Tomatoes?

My teacher had a rubric of the types of descriptions and numbers of things you needed and taking any out would lose me points. It was too dark out to film more. The second part of the assignment was to upload the video on the school website and post comments back and forth responding to several of your classmates’ videos. One of my friends from class recognized the racist guy as someone who volunteers with the middle school soccer team.

That’s an enlightening comment. Somebody should say something, right?

So she texted me like, “Haha should I say something?” and I said sure, so she posted in Spanish: “In the car is Mr. Jones who coaches the children. I learned from your video that he hates women and is racist.” I replied to say “Does he teach the girls or the boys” and she replied back ‘Both.” I replied back, “That is terrible.”

There ya go. Are there any other known offenders in this vid?

A guy in my class made a comment like, “The man yelling at his family is a police officer. He is always a very angry man.” I replied back to say, “That is scary.” The next day at school, my teacher wanted to talk to me alone.

All she did was the assignment.

She told me that my video was inappropriate and I shouldn’t have filmed the neighbors or the coach. I said that the assignment was literally to walk around a place you’re familiar with and react, like you’re having a conversation with a friend. And that is literally how it goes when I walk around with my friends.

But that’s apparently not what the teacher meant.

My teacher said I was being ‘belligerent’ on purpose and I should have known that stuff has to be dealt with delicately. I said I just don’t agree, it’s just life and there’s no point pretending that’s not happening. She said she’d taken down the video and it was the sort of thing that should be brought to authorities instead of posted for the whole class. I said I didn’t even know who the guy in the car was, and who was I gonna call about the cop? The cops?

It’s not over yet.

I have a meeting with the principal coming up tomorrow. AITA for having posted that video for the Spanish class?

The best cinema provokes.

What do our comments on Reddit say…

This person says, didn’t break any laws, sis.

Someone else is like, delicate-schmelicate.

Another user thinks the teacher should’ve taken a concern-first approach.

A Spanish teacher weighs in to say, quick grammar lesson!

Another poster says they are not hot for teacher.

This teacher needs a reality TV check.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.