Wife Tells Brother-In-Law To Stop Talking Down To Her Husband, And Family Drama Ensues

One woman had enough of her husband being talked to like a scolded teen—by his 54-year-old brother, no less.

From car choices to vacation plans, the nitpicking never stops.

So she finally stepped in…and stirred up a birthday-sized storm.

AITA telling my BIL to stop treating my husband like a child So, I (48F), my husband (49M), and my daughter (16F) attended my MIL’s birthday party. It was a large family gathering that included FIL, BILs, SILs, uncles, aunts, nephews, and nieces. Now, there’s this BIL (54M) whom I shall name as Ken for this purpose, and he happened to be my husband’s oldest brother. The thing about Ken, he has this constant habit of lecturing my husband. For example, he was questioning why my husband had bought a Korean car, going on that they’re no good and he should have bought a Japanese or German one instead.

Well, that’s none of his business.

And other things like, “Why on earth did you buy this jacket and jumper? They don’t suit you at all.” “Have you bought gifts for mother? They better not be some cheap stuff that you didn’t put any thought into.” At first, I chalk this up as an older brother looking out for his younger bro, but then the tone and words he used seem overbearing. Not even my husband’s mother and father nagged him like this, at least not in front of others.

Weird…

And as I’ve learned, Ken only targets my husband and doesn’t boss his other siblings like that. My husband doesn’t react too strongly when his oldest brother goes at him. He just nods along and says, “Okay then.” I mean, I have tried telling my husband that he should just tell his big bro to lay off him already. Anyways, here comes the issue… We were having dinner at the table, talking any random topics that came to mind. One of my SILs was asking if we had made any holiday plans. My husband mentioned that we are going on a trip to the Maldives soon. And of course, Ken butted in. He was like, “Oh really, so who organized this trip? Don’t tell me that your wife did everything for you.”

Whoa.

I jumped in and pointed out that my husband had sorted out our trip. Then he questioned my husband, “Are your passports up to date?” “Have you checked if you need visas? etc. And after my husband answered everything, he said, “Wow, good boy, you’re stepping up.” Honestly, I was pretty peeved about this and thought this could not go on forever. As soon as Ken left to go to the bathroom, I made an excuse to leave the dining room and waited outside for him. When he came back out, I spoke with him. I told him as nicely as I could, “You need to stop treating my husband like his a kid. And show him some respect.”

Right on.

Let’s just say Ken didn’t like the way I confronted him. At first, he acted all confused and in denial, saying he wasn’t disrespecting my husband. I kept insisting that he was. Once he reacted aggressively, “Who the hell do you think you are? What’s it got to do with you?”, that’s when I finally lost my cool. The commotion obviously got heard, and we had to get split up. It made the rest of the birthday party awkward after that. My other BIL and the SILs were saying to me that it shouldn’t be my place to speak on my husband’s behalf. And if he feels discomfort over what Ken said to him, he should be the one speaking up. With all things considered, AITA?

Reddit has got opinions, per usual…

This person says NTA.



But this person says everyone is in the wrong.

But most people agree that she has every right to feel this way.

The Maldives might be the chill this family desperately needs.

Maybe they should stay awhile.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.