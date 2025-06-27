Woman Feels Disrespected By Her Entire Family, So She Wants To Skip The Graduation Ceremony For The One Family Member She Actually Likes

It can be hard to want to be around family when your family calls you names, accuses you of lying and doesn’t take anything you have to say seriously.

If you had a family like this, would you skip going to your sister’s graduation ceremony to avoid your family even if you get along with this one particular sister?

The woman in today’s story is in this situation, and she’s not sure what to do.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for refusing to attend my younger sister’s graduation after years of being disrespected by my family? My younger sister’s graduation is coming up, and I told her I’m not going. She is the favorite of the family and is getting her PHD from a respected university. I don’t have a problem with her and I am very happy for her.

Her other sister is a different story.

I’ve been the black sheep of my family for years. My older sister, who’s close with her, constantly bullies and belittles me. Every time she visits, she reverts to petty, high school level behavior. I’ve called it out directly, but no one ever takes it seriously. They laugh it off or give her a half hearted “stop,” and she keeps going.

She doesn’t get along with her mom either.

My relationship with my mom is also toxic. She’s accused me of stealing her gold jewelry, even though I’ve never been into gold or cared about material things. I’m constantly blamed or targeted for things I didn’t do. The rest of the family just shrugs and says nothing.

It gets even worse.

Recently, I asked them not to invite a guy to the graduation who has been aggressive toward me in the past. I made it clear it felt unsafe, but they ignored me. My mom was especially adamant about inviting him anyway. Even my brother, who I’m closest to and confided in won’t stand up for me. And then I overheard my mom and sister calling me a terrible person after I’d spent hours every day helping prep and clean for this graduation.

She’s so over it.

I’m exhausted and fed up. If I don’t go, I know I’ll face my dad’s anger. He believes I should endure disrespect “because family.” He’s helped me financially, and I still live at home, but I’m working on moving out. That doesn’t mean I should keep playing along with all this dysfunction.

She really can’t take it anymore.

I’m not skipping out to be petty. I’ve just hit a breaking point. No one has ever defended me. Not once. And I’m tired of pretending everything’s fine just to keep the peace. AITA for finally saying no?

Her whole family sounds toxic, but it’s too bad to miss out on a graduation ceremony for the one person it sounds like she actually likes in her family.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This is a good question.

Her mom really is a jerk.

She should be there for her sister.

Here’s another vote for supporting her sister.

This isn’t the time to distance herself from her family.

