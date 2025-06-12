Woman Found Out Her Husband Had A Mistress Who Lives In The Same City They Were Moving To, So She Refused To Move There

Infidelity in marriages creates cracks that can’t be mended.

If you found out your spouse was cheating on you, would you stay with them to try to work things out, or would you file for divorce?

This woman recently found out her husband had cheated on her and his mistress lives in the city they’re moving to.

She refused to move.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for not wanting to live in the same state as my husbands mistress Six years ago, my husband had a girlfriend. It was during a period that we were separated. They ended up breaking up because she moved to Texas. They’re both military, and she got orders and he couldn’t follow.

This woman found their exchange of messages.

I didn’t know about her until this year. I found messages between them. One of which, he has said: “Ive never felt as loved as I did in your arms.”

She was surprised he loved his mistress.

We’ve been married 15 years with a couple of short breaks in between all due to his cheating. I was shocked he actually could love someone.

Her husband and the mistress had a long-distance relationship.

When confronted, he explained their history.

He told me they’d kept a long-distance relationship going. It was despite me thinking we were good. And she also have a boyfriend.

So she refused to move to the city where the mistress lives.

He had just received orders to move to Texas when I found this.

He told me she lived in the city we were moving to. So, I told him I couldn’t do it.

He assured her, but she still doesn’t agree.

He tried to assure me that I’m the only one for him… yadda yadda. He said he doesn’t want to be with her. Am I the jerk for not wanting to be here?

She’s a jerk for staying with this cheating husband! He is not to be trusted.

Let’s see what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This user offers some honest advice.

Dump him, says this person.

A simple and straightforward comment.

This person provides something to think about.

And finally, this user thinks it might be time to end things.

Once trust is broken, marriage will never be the same.

