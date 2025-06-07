Woman Invites A Previous Partner’s Ex-Wife To Her Son’s Birthday Party, And Her He’s Not Happy About It

When there are children involved, breakups and divorce are never completely final. You still have to see your ex and talk to your ex because of child pickups, drop offs, school events and birthday parties.

What happens if your child bonds with your ex’s new partner and then they break up too? Does that mean that the new ex is out of everyone’s lives for good, or is it possible for them to still have a bond?

In today’s story, one mom is faced with this situation, and her ex-boyfriend doesn’t like what she decided to do.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for inviting my ex’s soon-to-be ex-wife to our son’s birthday? I have a 9 year old son with my ex (we were boyfriend and girlfriend but never officially married and we broke up shortly after our boy was born). My ex later married this woman who was present for most of my son’s childhood so far, she was a great stepmom and we had a good relationship (I often talked directly to her to arrange their weekend pickups and such). Plus my kid likes her a lot.

So she and my ex separated last year and are now going through a divorce, and since they had no children of their own I guess he thought they would be out of each other’s lives for good.

Then he showed up at the birthday party.

But here is the thing: she called my son to wish him happy birthday when he turned 9 this week, and I told her I would be throwing a party for him this Sunday and if she wanted to come. I knew it would make my son happy.

Yet our mutual ex seemed shocked when he arrived and saw her here, and at some point he pulled me aside to ask what was I thinking, and why I would invite her without checking with him first if it was ok. I told him to keep me and our son out of this. And if he had a problem with her attending he should talk to her and not come after me for simply inviting her. AITA?

She can invite whoever she wants to her son’s birthday party.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

She should’ve given her ex a heads up.

Here’s another vote for giving him a heads up.

Everyone seems to think the ex deserved a heads up.

Maybe she did this to get back at her ex.

It’s not always the more the merrier.

