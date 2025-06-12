Woman Is Taking Her Mom’s Insults Personally, But Mom Insists They’re Directed At Her Stepdad’s Affair Partner

Who would have thought that a step-dad’s affair could effect a mother-daughter relationship so direly?

AITA for being hurt that my mom keeps fat shaming my stepdad’s affair partner when I’m fat myself ? I (21f) love my mom (37f) more than anything. She had me early and it was a hard journey to her current success. My mom looks gorgeous, and I always wished I looked like her.

When I was 8, my mom married “Victor” (45m). My mom was very happy with him until late last year. My mom discovered that Victor has been having an affair with “Karen” (48f). From the discovery to early May, my mom didn’t tell anyone else about the affair except for me, her divorce attorney, and the people working for her divorce attorney.

95% of the time my mom mentioned Karen to me, my mom said something about Karen’s weight. My mom also calls Victor insecure for being a very good-looking guy who is sleeping with a woman who looks like Karen. Early May, my mom threw Victor out of the house. He is now living with Karen.

The rants about Karen increased, and since my mom told her friends, her friends joined her with her rants. I keep hearing insults that could apply to me. I love my mom, I hate Karen, I’m disappointed with Victor, but this is hard to hear. Maybe I’m a narcissist or egotistical, but it’s hard to separate the insults thrown at Karen that could apply to me. Am I TA?

