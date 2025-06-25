Woman Made One Honest Mistake At Her New Job, And A Customer Screamed At Her And Called Her Names

Providing good customer service often means following customer instructions precisely.

Imagine making a simple mistake, and a customer starts screaming at you. How would you handle that situation?

This woman was working at a new grocery store in Sweden. When she did something the way she was taught to do it at a different grocery store, the customer was furious.

Read the full story below for all the details.

I did something truly horrible… I was working in a grocery store in Sweden, and this is the worst encounter with a customer I have experienced. I worked behind the deli counter and was approached by an old lady and her friend.

This woman started slicing the customer’s ham.

She wanted to buy ham, so I started slicing it for her. When I was almost done, she started screaming at me, calling me useless, stupid, and a lot of other things.

In her previous work, she stacked the slices of ham on top of each other.

What was my crime? You see, I had worked in another grocery store before and just started working at this one. At my old store, we always stacked the slices of ham on top of each other, wrapped them in paper and folded all the slices once.

So, the customer got upset with how she was doing it here.

At this store, they apparently folded each slice separately before stacking them. And of course, no one had told me this. I tried to fix it, but got screamed at some more for touching her ham. I was almost in tears when she finally left. That’s my story of the nasty ham-lady who screamed at me because of the most ridiculous thing.

It’s just ham! Chill. lady!

Some people can be so overly dramatic if their preferences are not met.

