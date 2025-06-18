Woman Refused To Babysit Her Friend’s Child Who Is In The Autism Spectrum, And She Was Accused Of Discrimination Because Of It

Leaving your child with another person is an act of trust.

Imagine agreeing to babysit a friend’s child, but you were shocked by the child’s wild and out of control behavior. Would you agree to babysit again or refuse?

This woman was asked by a friend to babysit her 6-year-old child while she went on a date.

She agreed, but she didn’t know he had severe autism until she saw his behavior.

Now, she doesn’t want to babysit him again, but she’s wondering if that makes her a jerk.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for refusing to babysit my friend’s child after she hid his behavioral issues? A few weeks ago, a friend asked me to babysit for her 6-year-old while she went on a date. I had babysat many children before, so she knew I would say yes right away.

This woman was shocked by and scared of the kid’s behavior.

When she dropped him off, in about thirty minutes, this kid was throwing furniture at me. He was screaming like he was dying and banging his head against a wall, trying to hurt himself. I really had no idea what to do with this kid, and I was frightened, to be honest. I was totally out of my element.

Her friend didn’t tell her so as not to scare her off.

When she got home, I told her what happened. And she only said that he is severely autistic and has behavior issues, but she “didn’t want me to be scared off.” She then asked me if I could babysit for him again next week.

She’s now refusing the second request because she’s not fit to look after the kid.

I said no, because I am not the right person for this kid, and it isn’t fair to me or her child. Now, she is saying I am discriminating against her child. Am I the jerk?

Her friend should’ve warned her. She shouldn’t babysit if she doesn’t feel comfortable babysitting.

Let’s check out what others have to say on Reddit.

Being honest about your limits isn’t discrimination, it’s being a responsible adult.

