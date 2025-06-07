Woman Refuses To Raise Her Ex-Husband’s Affair Child, So His Family Calls Her Heartless For Setting Boundaries

Forgiveness has limits, but so does patience.

So, what would you do if your ex-husband tried to drop off the child he had during an affair, expecting you to play mom just because his new relationship fell apart? Would you take the child out of compassion? Or would you remind him that his choices come with consequences?

In today’s story, one woman finds herself in this exact scenario and wants no involvement. Here’s how it all went down.

AITAH for refusing to raise ex husband’s child I am not American, and my given names are fake. I am Tory, 35f, and have a 10-year-old son, Neo, with Jeff, 35m. We divorced five years ago when he had an affair with Rebecca. They have a four-year-old son, Omar, and Rebecca left them for her home country two years ago. She left the kid for good and hasn’t contacted him since. My ex, who was always rude before that, has changed tunes since. During custody exchanges, he brings Omar and sometimes asks me to take him, which I have always refused.

It’s in the past, but she can’t let it go.

My son and his half-brother are close and have developed a bond like real brothers, which is fine to me. Because I don’t plan to have any more kids. So it’s good he has a sibling from his father’s side. But I also made clear to my son that I don’t wanna associate with ex’s family through therapy. Last time he brought him fully ready with a bag, and when I said no. The kid said, “Mommy, take me too.” I wasn’t happy with this and had a huge verbal clash with my ex. I told him to stop brainwashing the poor kid, as I will never be his mother. My ex doubled down and told me that I am a wonderful mother to Neo, and I can open my heart. The truth is I can’t. Omar reminds me of their affair. I know that he is innocent, but I don’t want him at my home. My son knows my boundary.

Frustrated, she tried to put the issue into perspective, but the in-laws couldn’t understand.

Now my ex-in-laws are asking me to show some compassion and love for the kid who is faultless. But I don’t want to be associated as any motherly figure in his life. They are calling me heartless for not taking the kid with me to my home and other places where I took Neo. They say he is without a mother. But I really don’t wanna associate with ex outside our son. I asked them if I had an affair and kid with some random man, would they accept the kid? That shut them up. Still, they messaged me calling names. AITA?

Yikes! That’s a tough situation to put someone in.

Let’s take a look at what Reddit readers think about this situation.

