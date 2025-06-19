Woman Sent Mother’s Day Baskets To Her Daughter And Pregnant Daughter-in-Law, But Her Childless Daughter-In-Law Demanded A Gift From Her Too

Mother’s Day is meant to be celebrated by and for mothers.

This woman is a mother of three adult children, all of whom are married.

She decided to send thoughtful Mother’s Day baskets to her daughter and pregnant daughter-in-law.

But her other daughter-in-law, who doesn’t have kids, found out and demanded to receive a basket, too.

Was the mother wrong for not getting her a basket too?

Check out the full story below for all the details.

AITA for telling my DIL she is not a mother? I (64F) have three kids, and they are all married. This story is about my son and his wife, Jenny. Jenny struggles with infertility and she has no children. My other son and my DIL are expecting next month. While my daughter has recently had a her own kid (which is my grandson).

This woman thought of sending a Mother’s Day basket to her daughter and expecting DIL.

Everyone was busy for Mother’s Day, and they couldn’t meet up with me for the holiday. That’s fine, they are starting their own families. I thought it would be nice to send my expecting DIL/son and my daughter a Mother’s Day basket.

They posted the picture of the baskets and thanked her.

So, Jenny always made comments that her two dogs are the first grandkids. I always thought it was a joke. She is big on being a dog mom. My daughter posted a picture in the group chat of everything she got for Mother’s Day, and she included the basket I gave her. My other DIL also thanked me for her basket in the chat.

Jenny asked her where her basket was.

Jenny called me soon after and asked where her basket was. I was confused and asked what she meant. I thought she was pregnant and she was just telling me now. She clarified since I have two grandkids by her already and said her dogs names.

She honestly told Jenny that she isn’t a mother.

I was even more confused at this. So she clarified that she is her dogs’ mother and should have gotten a basket. I told her she is not a mother. Mother’s Day is for women who raise human children and not pet owners.

Now, Jenny is upset because she claims to be a parent.

She got really upset and cursed me out for not getting her a basket. She repeated that she is a parent. My son is telling me to apologize and to send a Mother’s Day basket over. He is calling me a jerk for not sending her a basket and telling her she is a pet owner.

Jenny sounds crazy. Being a pet owner is not the same as being a mother.

Being a mother means different things to different people.

