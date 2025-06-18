Woman Shopping With Her Kids Was Totally Overwhelmed, So This Grocery Store Worker Helped Her Out In A Major Way

You know the look…

You see a parent out in public with a young child who is sick, whiny, or acting like a little demon.

And you gotta feel for them!

Check out how this grocery store worker displayed some kindness to a mom in need at their store.

Read on to get all the details!

My most disgusting cashier experience. “This happened a few weeks ago. Over the summer before I head off to university I’ve been working at a grocery store to have enough money to live on. My job entails quite a few responsibilities but I’m mainly at the tills. So I’m sitting at my till, halfway through a 10 hour shift. I’m about 15 minutes away from my break so that’s pretty much all I’m thinking about. A pregnant woman walks up to the conveyor belt with a full cart of shopping.

This lady was a bit overwhelmed.

She has two young kids, one walking alongside and the younger one in the fold out seat in the cart. It’s obvious that she is in a rush and has her hands full with the kids, so I offer to take the bags that she brought and pack the items as I scan them. She is very thankful but I tell her that it’s no big deal. This is where things got interesting. She began to lift the younger child out of the seat because he was in the way of her getting the shopping. She turns him around to put him down and he proceeds to projectile vomit directly over all the shopping.

Ugh!

I’m not talking a little bit of baby sick; more like Charlie in the limo in Always Sunny. This stuff just keeps coming, completely covering her shopping. The woman was almost in tears, apologizing as much as I think is humanly possible. I tell her that it’s not her fault, after all there is no way to predict when your baby will be sick. Now usually my team leader (pretty much my boss) would be there to help in a situation like this, but it was a very busy day and she was away dealing with something else, so I had to take charge.

And she did take charge.

Firstly I called the in-store cleaner to clean the sick from the floor and I closed down my till. Next I got a hold of my friend who was stacking shelves and got him (after some persuasion) to take the hazardous waste container that the cart had become through to the back of the store. I led the woman to some seats near the door and then asked if she had a shopping list, so I could go around and collect her shopping again. She said she couldn’t let me do that, but I insisted.

They really went above and beyond!

So I grabbed another cart and raced around the store completing her shopping list. I’d been working there for about 6 days a week for 3 months by then, so I knew where everything was. I got everything in about 10 minutes and was back at the checkout. I got my friend back to help me unload and pack the stuff back up. All in all it took me about 15-20 minutes from taking the list to getting all of her shopping scanned through and packed. I went to get the woman and told her that everything was packed and ready to go, she just needed to pay. She couldn’t believe it! It was great to see the relief in her face after seeing her so close to tears. She paid for her shopping and thanked me about a million times before she went on her way. I went for my break.

That was a good deed!

Fast forward to the present day. My team leader comes up and tells me that a lady wrote a letter to her about how I had gone above and beyond the call of duty just to help her when she was stressed. My team leader told me that if I ever asked her for a reference, she would just forward that letter, as it was the better than any reference she could ever give. I was just glad to make someone’s day.”

She really did a nice thing for that customer, and it’s nice to know how much the customer appreciated it.

Here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person was impressed.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

This individual chimed in.

Another reader spoke up.

And this person shared their thoughts.

Not all heroes wear capes…

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.