Woman Spent Years Recovering From A Relentless High School Bully, So When That Same Person Reached Out Years Later For A Favor, Her Cathartic Response Raised Some Serious Eyebrows

Some say that time heals all wounds, but some pains linger longer than expected.

When one woman’s high school bully had the audacity to slide into her LinkedIn DMs asking for a referral, she couldn’t resist putting her bully’s desperation on full display.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for refusing to forgive my high school bully who asked for help finding a job? A girl who made my high school life miserable recently messaged me on LinkedIn.

Apparently, she saw that I work for a big company now and sent me a message saying how sorry she is that she bullied me, how she had some stuff going on at home, etc. She went on about how she has been struggling to find work and asked if there was anything I could do to help her network.

But this went beyond just surface-level bullying.

Now, here’s the kicker. This girl didn’t just do some mean girl stuff. She twisted the knife. She made me leave my school in my junior year, after convincing literally all the girls in my grade that I was weird or gross, etc.

I was having panic attacks on a daily basis, and my mom and dad spent literally thousands of dollars on therapy.

So she reacted in a way that some people found a little questionable.

You know what I did? I screenshot the message and posted it to my story that said, “lol no thanks.” Because, what a joke. And now some mutual friends are telling me I’m being cruel and that I should give her a second chance since she apologized. But like, are people saying I have to forgive her just because she finally feels bad about it? I really feel like she reached out because she needs something from me. AITA?

Her reaction wasn’t pretty, but neither was the past she was forced to live through.

Reddit is sure to have strong opinions on this one.

This commenter doesn’t buy this “apology” for one second.

There’s nothing sincere about this situation at all.

Bullying has long-term implications for its victims.

The least this ex-bully could have done is have the foresight to apologize in a separate message before asking for a favor.

She didn’t owe her bully anything — not closure, not kindness, and certainly not a favor.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.