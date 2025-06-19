Woman Only Tips 10% After Some Bacon Ruined Her Vegetarian Burrito, But Her Friend Secretly Covers The Difference

Years ago, one mistimed breakfast burrito and a disappointing tip triggered a friendship rift that’s still simmering.

After accidentally biting into bacon as a vegetarian, she left just 10% on a $15 bill. Her friend was mortified, tossed down extra cash, and hasn’t stopped watching her tipping habits since.

Now every meal out is a minefield—and she’s wondering if that one morning really made her the problem.

AITA for not tipping enough and “embarrassing” my friend? Long story short: my lifelong friend seems to think I’m a chronically bad tipper after one bad experience a long time ago. For context this was in Los Angeles county, circa 2012. It was New Year’s Day and we were extremely hungover. Went to a local diner and I ordered a breakfast burrito with no meat. Just eggs, cheese, and potato, plus a side of ranch (judge if you want, but it’s my long-time go-to hangover cure). FWIW I had been a vegetarian at that time for over a decade.

So my friend and I are sipping our coffee and water, just groaning quietly until the food arrives. When it does, the first bite I take tears into a mushy strip of bacon, which then gets tugged out of the burrito and greasily slaps against my chin. Admittedly grossed out, I discretely collect the bad bite in a napkin and push the plate away. I honestly didn’t have the energy to get upset or anything. I just sat there quietly battling the pre-existing queasiness. A few minutes later I politely sent the burrito back. By the time the replacement came out, I had lost my appetite. I boxed it up to-go and left a 10% tip on a bill of less than $15. I thought it was fair, all things considered.

My friend got a separate check, but I saw her eyeing my receipt as I signed it. When I got up, she dropped an extra couple dollars on top of MY bill’s little black folder, grumbling about how embarrassing it is when people don’t appreciate service workers, even half-jokingly threatening to never dine out with me again if I’m going to be so cheap. I got embarrassed and (privately) a little angry. I felt too bad to argue though. I just left it alone.

Now many years later, she still gets quietly (but not so subtly) suspicious of whether I’m tipping enough anytime we go out. So… AITA? Maybe everyone sucks here? I probably shouldn’t even care but she’s a good friend and it seems unfairly critical. Give it to me straight, internet jury. I think can take it.

Reddit is pretty much in agreement: Tipping culture is wacko, and she didn’t do anything wrong.

This person said they would’ve done the same thing.

This person says her friend is making a big deal out of nothing.

And this person says the whole idea is just ridiculous in general.

When even your friend tips on your behalf, maybe it’s not just the breakfast that left a bad taste.

This wasn’t the big deal the friend made it out to be.

