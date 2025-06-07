Woman Told Her Husband She Feels Left Out Because His Family Only Speaks Armenian, And Now He’s Not Speaking To Her

It’s hard to feel welcome when no one bothers speaking your language.

What would you do if your in-laws constantly left you out of conversations on purpose, and your spouse didn’t seem to want to hear how it made you feel? Would you learn to live with it? Or would you speak up about the silent treatment that’s been bothering you for years?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this very predicament, and now her husband is upset with her too.

Let’s see what happened.

I told my husband I think his mom hates me, now he’s not speaking to me I’ve been married to my husband (38M) for 9 years. I’m Russian (28F), I speak Russian and English, and he’s Armenian. The issue is with my mother-in-law. I truly feel like she hates me. She speaks Russian, but when we’re together (usually with his sister too, who also speaks English and Russian ), they only speak Armenian, even though they know I don’t understand a word. My husband asks them to switch to Russian or English, and his mom claims she’s “embarrassed” about her Russian, but she speaks it just fine when we talk on the phone.

It’s not just the language. There are other signs.

His sister, whose first language is English, also avoids using it around me now. I just end up sitting silently at dinner while they talk around me. She also used to call me by my husband’s ex-wife’s name in the early years, and she only contacts me when she needs something (like picking up mail that accidentally gets delivered to our place, without even asking if the timing is okay). Yesterday, I told my husband I think his mom hates me. He got offended and hasn’t spoken to me since. I didn’t mean to attack her — I just feel really isolated and disrespected. AITA?

