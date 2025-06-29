Woman Who Didn’t Want Kids Accidentally Got Pregnant, So She Refused To Have Any Big Celebrations

Pregnancy is a miracle for some, but a problem for others.

If you didn’t want to have kids but accidentally got pregnant, would you want to throw a big party to celebrate, or would you rather keep the news low key?

This woman and her husband agreed not to have kids, because she didn’t want any.

But when she accidentally got pregnant, her husband wanted a big celebration.

AITAH for not wanting to celebrate my pregnancy I (26F) have never really wanted kids. I love kids, kids love me, but I don’t want my own. I’ve had an experience in my past, and it has put me in a state of being absolutely mortified to have kids.

My husband (27M) knows about this, and he was fine not having kids. But, I got pregnant by complete mistake 3 months ago.

I had weekly meltdowns, and it was a really horrible time for me. I told one friend who said that I should be grateful I could have kids. And so I kept the pregnancy super discreet. I fear they wouldn’t understand my fears.

My husband completely switched up on the no kids idea. That was after I told him I was pregnant. He wanted massive parties, and a big gender reveal. I told him numerous times that I was far from comfortable with that, and, if anything, I just want a small family celebration.

But, I had a miscarriage 2 months in. After about a week, my husband started asking for something. He wanted to still have large get togethers or something to mourn our child. I’m so opposed to that. This is such a weird situation, I don’t know what to do.

Some people cope with loss differently from others.

