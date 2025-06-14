Worker Caught People Shoplifting, So She Had The Doors Closed On Them So They Couldn’t Get Out

If you’ve ever worked in any kind of store that deals with members of the public whatsoever, this story is gonna put a HUGE smile on your face.

Check out how this worker dealt with a couple of would-be shoplifters.

We think you’ll be impressed!

Shoplifting ten minutes before closing? Hope you like doors, because I sure do! “Because of my company’s rules with dealing with shoplifters are in short “don’t directly ask to check people’s bags on the way out or accuse people of stealing if you think (and not are 100% sure they are) stealing as it might ‘aggravate the shoplifter'”, my coworkers and I would mainly stay out of it as infuriating as that may be. Or at most stand at the end of the aisle they’re in and glare at them to telepathically will them to drop our gift bag they grabbed and started stuffing with other merchandise. To set the stage, it’s 5.50 pm, ten minutes before closing and I’ve just made the first “we’re closing, get your stuff and check out” call over the intercom. It’s just myself (F20) and coworker Mike (M17) on shift.

That looks suspicious…

In walks a woman who immediately ducks her head and flicks her hood up like a she’s about to close a sketchy drug deal in the back of the store. Grey jacket lady beelines for one of the fabric bags we sell at the checkouts (where I am, serving another customer), then immediately turns and speed walks into the store like she’s late for a meeting in the snack section. Now, this is weird. Usually, 9/10 customers grab a bag at the checkout so my inner monologue at this point is “here we go”.

She calls for backup.

I check out my final customer for the minute and radio Mike. Me: Keep an eye on the woman in a grey hoodie with the hood over her head, she just grabbed a bag and zoomed into the snacks aisle. I know we can’t do much but maybe we can call security if she starts stuffing the bag. A side note, security in my country is honestly pretty useless… they can’t touch you physically or block you at all. Mike: Well, I was gonna wait to start closing the doors but I’ll be up in a sec. The large panel doors to the main exit and entry to the store are usually closed by the person who’s not on registers at around 5:55 pm each night, leaving just enough room to allow the last customer or two out of the store before full closing.

Let’s see how she gets out of this one!

Mike, the absolute legend he is, closed the doors early (not locking), leaving NO gaps to allow customers out unless they want to drag a heavy door themselves – not a very fun exit for a shoplifter. Grey hoodie woman hears the doors being dragged and BOLTS for the exit (blocked off), followed by ANOTHER woman looking equally as panicked. Mike and I grin as we realize they both have their bags stuffed with items from the store. I’m in the middle of checking out our final customer for the night while this is happening do keep in mind, a sweet older woman who’s enjoying the show as much as Mike and I.

They’re caught.

Both shoplifters start wailing on the doors, bashing and searching for an exit like a couple blind mice petrified of the cat on their tails. Me, is a sweet tone: Excuse me ladies, I’m positive everything in those bags is from this store, the bags as well, in fact! Mike: We know that stuff isn’t yours. We saw what you two did. The shoplifters are still smashing the doors with their fists, feeling up and down as they both scream at us incoherently, throwing in expletives of course regarding Mike and I.

Get outta here!

Eventually though, Mike does open the doors slightly to let out the sweet older lady and unfortunately the two stars of the show slip past and run as fast as they can. A little bit of an anticlimactic end as you know, policy says you can’t just grab the bag off them but it was still fun to watch the panic and fear in their eyes.”

This is why some stores check receipts at the exit.

