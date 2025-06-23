June 23, 2025 at 6:48 am

You Might Not Have Ever Noticed This Feature In Your Car, But It Could Save Your Life

by Ben Auxier

An escape tab in a car trunk

TikTok/parkinginfl

Car safety has come a long way from the days of my parents being held back in the event of a crash by, yanno, the arm reflexes of THEIR parents.

Down to stuff you might not even think about, like this feature highlighted by TikTok user @parkinginfl:

An escape tab in a car trunk

TikTok/parkinginfl

“I love that someone at Ford Motor Company took the time to put this little diagram on this thing.”

An escape tab in a car trunk

TikTok/parkinginfl

“So if you’re locked in the trunk, pull this, hop out and run.”

An escape tab in a car trunk

TikTok/parkinginfl

“Freaking love the attention to detail.”

@parkinginfl

Love it #ford #fordmotorcompany #carsafety #kidnapped

♬ original sound – P&S

You’re supposed to be able to see it any time.

2025 06 02 16 40 36 You Might Not Have Ever Noticed This Feature In Your Car, But It Could Save Your Life

What a beautiful model.

2025 06 02 16 40 52 You Might Not Have Ever Noticed This Feature In Your Car, But It Could Save Your Life

Of course, the origins of these things are sobering.

2025 06 02 16 41 00 You Might Not Have Ever Noticed This Feature In Your Car, But It Could Save Your Life

But luckily, these are included in all cars by law now.

2025 06 02 16 41 25 You Might Not Have Ever Noticed This Feature In Your Car, But It Could Save Your Life

Here’s hoping you never need to think about one of these again, but now you know!

It’s always good to have options.

