You Might Not Have Ever Noticed This Feature In Your Car, But It Could Save Your Life

Car safety has come a long way from the days of my parents being held back in the event of a crash by, yanno, the arm reflexes of THEIR parents.

Down to stuff you might not even think about, like this feature highlighted by TikTok user @parkinginfl:

“I love that someone at Ford Motor Company took the time to put this little diagram on this thing.”

“So if you’re locked in the trunk, pull this, hop out and run.”

“Freaking love the attention to detail.”

You’re supposed to be able to see it any time.

What a beautiful model.

Of course, the origins of these things are sobering.

But luckily, these are included in all cars by law now.

Here’s hoping you never need to think about one of these again, but now you know!

It’s always good to have options.

