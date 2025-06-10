Daughter Didn’t Get Her Dad’s Girlfriend Anything For Mother’s Day, And Now The GF Has Been Acting Very Rude To Her

Mother’s Day is a special day for all mothers, but should you be forced to celebrate with mothers who aren’t your actual mother?

This young woman didn’t plan to celebrate Mother’s Day, but her dad’s girlfriend of 7 months was expecting something a Mother’s Day present from her.

Now, she’s wondering if she should’ve gotten her a Mother’s Day present after all.

Check out the full story below for all the details.

AITA for not buying my dad’s gf anything for mother day A few days ago was Mother’s Day, and my (17F) mother is not in my life anymore, so I wasn’t planning on celebrating.

However, my dad (44M) has a girlfriend (45F). They’ve been dating for the past 7 months or so, and I don’t have the best relationship with her. Truthfully, I don’t like her.

She got her sister a card to give to her friend’s mom.

It was about a week before Mother’s Day. I said I wasn’t planning on doing anything for Mother’s Day because I didn’t see a point. My sister (16F) was going to her best friend’s house to celebrate with her mum, so I had gotten a card for my sister to write in for her friend’s mum.

Her sister was forced to give their dad’s girlfriend the card.

This didn’t end up happening. My dad had told her that his girlfriend was upset because she couldn’t celebrate with her son as he’s in another country, so my sister ended up giving the card to her.

Both her dad and his GF got mad at her.

My dad had told me the same thing, and I just said okay. I don’t really care much.

However, on Mother’s Day, I got berated for not getting dad’s GF anything because “she’s been more of a mother to you than your actual mother.”

The GF has been rude to her since Mother’s Day.

Of course, that wasn’t true. They both were terrible. It’s been a few days since Mother’s day, and dad’s GF has been really rude to me.

Her dad’s girlfriend kept telling her off for petty stuff.

She’s telling me off for dumb things. Things like buying the toothpaste she doesn’t like. She told me off for talking too loud or too quiet. She did that, too, for sitting at the dining table when I’m not eating. Petty stuff like that.

Her dad took his girlfriend’s side.

I spoke to my dad about this, and he said I should have gotten her something. But because I didn’t, now she’s offended AITA?

It doesn’t sound like she thinks of her dad’s girlfriend as a mother figure, so she shouldn’t have to get her a Mother’s Day present.

Let’s see what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

That’s ridiculous, says this person.

Here’s another honest opinion from this user.

This person makes a valid point.

Finally, short and simple.

It was Mother’s Day, not Dad’s Girlfriend’s Day.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.