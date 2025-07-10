July 28, 2025 at 4:46 am

’10 to 15 car wash places within a 10-mile radius.’ – A Car Owner Wants To Know Why There Are So Many Car Washes Where He Lives

by Matthew Gilligan

man talking to a camera

TikTok/@texpatpat

After watching this viral TikTok video, I’m gonna have to pay closer attention when I drive around my neighborhood…because this is a little strange…

A Texas man named Patrick posted a video and expressed his confusion about why there are so many car wash businesses within a 10-mile radius of where he lives.

man talking about car washes

TikTok/@texpatpat

Patrick said, “What’s really going on? What’s really happening? I need to know.”

He added, “There are at least 10 to 15 car wash places within a 10-mile radius.”

man talking to tiktok viewers

TikTok/@texpatpat

Patrick hinted that the car washes might be fronts for laundering money when he mentioned the mattress store conspiracy theory.

The TikTokker also wondered why a car would need to employ 15 people or more.

Patrick told viewers, “I smell a stunt.”

man talking about car wash businesses

TikTok/@texpatpat

Take a look at the video.

@texpatpat

#carwash #texas #conspiracytiktok #conspiracy

♬ Creepy and simple horror background music(1070744) – howlingindicator

Check out how viewers reacted.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 06 22 at 12.38.40 PM 10 to 15 car wash places within a 10 mile radius. A Car Owner Wants To Know Why There Are So Many Car Washes Where He Lives

Another TikTokker thinks they know what this is all about.

Screenshot 2025 06 21 at 5.19.17 PM 10 to 15 car wash places within a 10 mile radius. A Car Owner Wants To Know Why There Are So Many Car Washes Where He Lives

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 06 21 at 5.19.41 PM 10 to 15 car wash places within a 10 mile radius. A Car Owner Wants To Know Why There Are So Many Car Washes Where He Lives

He’s pretty convinced that something fishy is going on…

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter