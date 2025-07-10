’10 to 15 car wash places within a 10-mile radius.’ – A Car Owner Wants To Know Why There Are So Many Car Washes Where He Lives

After watching this viral TikTok video, I’m gonna have to pay closer attention when I drive around my neighborhood…because this is a little strange…

A Texas man named Patrick posted a video and expressed his confusion about why there are so many car wash businesses within a 10-mile radius of where he lives.

Patrick said, “What’s really going on? What’s really happening? I need to know.”

He added, “There are at least 10 to 15 car wash places within a 10-mile radius.”

Patrick hinted that the car washes might be fronts for laundering money when he mentioned the mattress store conspiracy theory.

The TikTokker also wondered why a car would need to employ 15 people or more.

Patrick told viewers, “I smell a stunt.”

Take a look at the video.

Check out how viewers reacted.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker thinks they know what this is all about.

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

He’s pretty convinced that something fishy is going on…

