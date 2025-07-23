July 23, 2025 at 2:48 am

A Cadillac Owner Said His Car Only Has 12,000 Miles On It, But Is Already Having Big Problems

by Matthew Gilligan

person talking about their gm

TikTok/@carsrme2

Are Cadillacs reliable cars?

I’ve heard mixed messages about that, but this information certainly seems to sway the pendulum one way…

A man named Thomas took to TikTok to complain about the problems his Cadillac is having…even though it only has 12,000 miles on it.

person in a car

TikTok/@carsrme2

Thomas showed viewers his Cadillac Escalade and said, “This mountain made it to a whopping 12,000 miles, which is crazy.”

He told viewers to listen to the noise his Cadillac was making and said, “But I want you to take a listen to this. You can very slightly hear it knocking just at the bottom end. I wish I had a better microphone to put all the way in there.”

person sitting in a car

TikTok/@carsrme2

He continued, “I’ve already owned three new Silverados, but I cannot recommend this.”

Thomas added, “I guess the only good news is if you can afford one of these, I guess you afford to be without a car for a little bit once the engine dies.”

person looking at an engine

TikTok/@carsrme2

Check out the video.

@carsrme2

⚠️ PSA: Thinking about buying a new GM truck with the 6.2L? You might want to think twice. There’s a massive recall and reports of engines blowing up early — even before 10k miles. GM’s “flagship” V8 is now becoming a giant headache for owners. Save yourself the money — and the tow truck bill. #CarTok #TruckTok #Silverado #GMTrucks #RecallAlert #EngineFailure #TruckLife #CarProblems #AutoNews #DontBuyThis #6Point2Problems #SilveradoProblems #GMIssues #CarFails #MechanicLife

♬ original sound – Thomas

Now let’s see how viewers responded.

This person shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 06 26 at 3.13.02 PM A Cadillac Owner Said His Car Only Has 12,000 Miles On It, But Is Already Having Big Problems

Another TikTokker weighed in.

Screenshot 2025 06 26 at 3.13.19 PM A Cadillac Owner Said His Car Only Has 12,000 Miles On It, But Is Already Having Big Problems

And this individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 06 26 at 3.13.30 PM A Cadillac Owner Said His Car Only Has 12,000 Miles On It, But Is Already Having Big Problems

Yikes, that’s not good…

But it’s also not surprising.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter