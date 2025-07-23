A Cadillac Owner Said His Car Only Has 12,000 Miles On It, But Is Already Having Big Problems

Are Cadillacs reliable cars?

I’ve heard mixed messages about that, but this information certainly seems to sway the pendulum one way…

A man named Thomas took to TikTok to complain about the problems his Cadillac is having…even though it only has 12,000 miles on it.

Thomas showed viewers his Cadillac Escalade and said, “This mountain made it to a whopping 12,000 miles, which is crazy.”

He told viewers to listen to the noise his Cadillac was making and said, “But I want you to take a listen to this. You can very slightly hear it knocking just at the bottom end. I wish I had a better microphone to put all the way in there.”

He continued, “I’ve already owned three new Silverados, but I cannot recommend this.”

Thomas added, “I guess the only good news is if you can afford one of these, I guess you afford to be without a car for a little bit once the engine dies.”

Yikes, that’s not good…

But it’s also not surprising.

