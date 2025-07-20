July 20, 2025 at 2:48 am

A Car Expert Got Real About The Vehicles That She’d Never Buy

by Matthew Gilligan

woman talking about cars

This lady knows he stuff!

Her name is Holly, she has a history of working with cars, and she posted a video on TikTok and got real when she shared five vehicles that she would never own.

woman talking about cars

Holly dances in the viral video and she lists off the five cars she’d never own via text overlay.

The first car is the Chrysler 200.

Next up, the Chevy Cruze.

woman in a pink sweatshirt

Third, Holly picked the Nissan Rogue.

Next up was another Nissan, the Altima.

And finally, Holly chose the Ford Explorer, but she purposely spelled it EXPLODER.

So, you know how she probably feels about that particular car…

woman looking at a camera

Here’s the video.

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 06 22 at 4.52.50 PM A Car Expert Got Real About The Vehicles That Shed Never Buy

Another TikTokker isn’t buying it.

Screenshot 2025 06 22 at 4.53.07 PM A Car Expert Got Real About The Vehicles That Shed Never Buy

And this individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 06 22 at 4.53.19 PM A Car Expert Got Real About The Vehicles That Shed Never Buy

She has pretty strong opinions about this stuff…

But your experience may vary, of course.

