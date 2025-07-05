July 5, 2025 at 2:48 am

A Car Owner Said His Vehicle Was Heavily Damaged By A Car Wash – ‘It costs $2,800 to fix.’

It’s that time again, folks…

Time for another car wash horror story from a TikTok user!

In this edition, a man named Andres talked to viewers about what happened when he took his car through an automatic car wash.

The tex overlay on Andres’ video reads, “The drive-through car wash is convenient…”

But things didn’t look great for Andres…

The text overlay continued, “Until it costs $2,800 to fix what it’s done.”

It looks like the car wash Andres selected really messed up his paint job.

Ouch!

Here’s the video.

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

Maybe car washes just aren’t worth it…

At least, not if you have a nice car.

