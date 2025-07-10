Car Owner Shared The Wildly Different Repair Quotes He Got From A Car Dealership And An Auto Shop

If you haven’t learned it by now, let this video be a warning to you…

If you need something repaired on your car, don’t bring it to a dealership!

The TikTokker who posted this video is named Jeff and he talked about the big difference in quotes he received from a dealership and an auto shop for car repairs.

Jeff told viewers, “So, I went to return my leased car today, right? And I get to the dealership, and they’re like, ‘Okay, great. We know you already sent in photos. We sent it to our team for the lease returns. This is how much you owe for excessive damage, and like wear and tear,’ right?”

He continued, “The bill was $2,000. It was $2,200. And I literally was like, I’m not paying that. I was like I’m not ******* paying that. I’ve had this car for three years, of course, there’s gonna be some wear and tear, right? It was a $1,300 charge for the scuff that was on the side of my car, right? $600 to remove the tint that I had on my windows. And another couple hundred dollars for like the wheel having a scratch on it. I was like, I’m not doing that.”

Upset with the quote, Jeff decided to go to an auto shop to see what they had to say about his repairs.

He said, “So, I leave. I find a body shop next to me, right? I go to the body shop, I show him the scuff. I’m like, how much will this be? He goes and grabs a liquid, some sort of magic liquid. Rubs it on the car, the whole scuff goes away. Completely gone. And he’s like, no, you’re good. It’s free.”

Jeff continued, “So, then I come to a tint shop. I’m here right now. They’re removing the tint off my windows.”

He said that the quote he received from the tint shop was $50, compared to the $550 that the dealership quoted him.

Jeff continued, “I’m not gonna fix the wheel, I don’t have time for it, I’m over it. So that’s gonna be a couple hundred dollars. But like, you mean to tell me I just paid $50, for the 2,000 they were about to charge me? Get the **** outta here.”

Here’s the video.

