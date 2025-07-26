July 26, 2025 at 2:48 pm

A Car Shopper Asked TikTok Viewers For Suggestions For Vehicles For Women. – ‘Take to the beach, take on a road trip. Something really cute.’

Buying a new car is a HUGE decision…

And the possibilities are endless!

That’s why it’s a good idea to turn to your (virtual) friends on TikTok to get some suggestions.

A woman named Makenzi posted a video and asked TikTokkers what kind of car they think would be a good fit for her.

Makenzi said, “If you have a car, and you love it, can you please let me know what car you have? I think it’s time for us to buy a new car. I am quite sad about it, because I love my Jeep Liberty. I’m looking for something kind of similar, and I need your suggestions.”

She continued, “I want something super safe, because hopefully it will be something that I drive around with my future children. Also, that being said, I want it to be bigger and be able to fit all the kids in.”

The TikTokker said she likes the Volvo XC40 and added, “If anybody has that and loves it, or doesn’t love it, let me know, because I think we’re going to look at some cars today. and that’s one that I want to see.”

She continued, “I want it to be something that I can take to the beach, take on a road trip. Something really cute and like Hot Mom Car. But also really functional and something I can like throw my surfboards in. But something that is like hot. I feel like you guys will get me.”

Makenzi added, “Anyway, wish me luck today going car shopping. If you have a car that you love and that matches all the things I was talking about, let me know in the comments.”

Take a look at the video.

Going shopping for a new car lmk what I should be looking for pls🩷

Now check out what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this TikTokker spoke up.

Let’s hope she finds a new car that she likes ASAP!

It’s always so fun…until the payments roll in.

