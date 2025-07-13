A Confused Old Woman Repeatedly Asked A Customer For Help Thinking He Was an Employee, And Then Collapsed In The Middle Of The Store

Folks, let’s face it…getting old really sucks!

And the story you’re about to read from Reddit really proves it.

While it is a bit humorous, it’s also pretty sad.

Read on and see what happened.

The old lady thought she talked to different people every time. “I worked retail in a holiday village for 2 years on and off during COVID. 4 characters in this scene : Me 25F, my colleague “Mike” 19M, a goth customer “GC” 18M and an old lady “OL” 80F It was during low season. Only Mike and I were working that shift. I was restocking cans on a stepladder (so I could also have a look at the whole store) and he was at the register and restocking fresh vegetables. The uniform was black pants, black shirt and a black jacket with the logo of the store, but since we never had enough, Mike didn’t have one while I did. There were only 2 customers in the store, GC and OL. GC was in the sweets aisle, OL was in the jam aisle, OL then approached GC by his left with a jar of applesauce and asked him how much it was.

Sorry, lady!

He said something like “I don’t know, I don’t work here, sorry”. I went to her, and told her nicely the GC doesn’t work here, and she can ask my colleague at the register to tell her the price. She walked in the right direction, so I went back to the cans. And then I heard her asking GC again the price for the jar! Mike told me later she just walked down another aisle, saw GC again and went right to him again! I took OL to my register to check the price with her, telling her again that there’s only Mike and me working here, not GC, and that she should come to me if she had any questions. She found the applesauce too expensive, so I offered to bring it back to the right shelf. She cut me because no, she needed applesauce anyway she’s going back to the aisle. Fine.

There was obviously something wrong with this lady.

She made one turn, and put the jar on the first shelf she saw. And then made a beeline to GC, complaining out loud about me! As if he was the manager, and not just a regular client! GC was becoming increasingly embarrassed by the minute. I put myself between them and told OL to leave, or I would call security for harassing a client.

She left, thankfully, and I apologized profusely to GC. He also left in a hurry.

Here she comes again…

A good hour later, I was at the register so Mike could retrieve things from the warehouse. OL came back. She was here to complain about one of the female employee from this morning. It was far from the morning, and since I was the only one that morning too, well… She came to me to complain about me. I nodded at everything she said about me, about how rude and unhelpful I was, and how I tried to rip her off by giving her the wrong price, and how me right now, I was so polite and nice and everything. I told her not to worry, I’ll tell the manager everything and he’ll give the employee a warning. OL patted my hand, called me a good girl, and collapsed.

Wow!

I called for first aid, explained what happened, and they told me to call the emergency services immediately. So I did. A guy from the emergency services later asked me to describe OL’s behavior before the collapsing, took notes and left. I don’t know exactly what happened to her next as they took her to the hospital, but it can’t have been good.”

Hope she’s okay!

