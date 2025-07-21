A Couple With A Child Seem To Be In A Happy, Committed Relationship, But One Of Them Isn’t Willing To Say “I Do”

To some people, marriage is an important milestone.

To others, it’s just a label.

To each their own… unless the two people in a partnership are on opposite ends of this spectrum.

Like in this story, where a woman is considering leaving her partner of 8 years (and the father of her child) because he keeps saying “I don’t.”

Let’s walk down the aisle with this one.

AITAH for wanting to walk away after 8 YEARS TOGETHER and STILL NO RING, even with a toddler? I (27F) have been with my boyfriend (29M) for 8 years. We met in college, moved in together a few years after, and now we have a 3-year-old daughter. He’s a good man, he’s caring, responsible, never cheated, and we rarely fight. He’s a good dad too.

I smell a problem on the horizon.

But… there’s no ring.

And there it is.

Marriage has always been something I dreamed of. Not the big wedding or the dress, but the actual commitment. The “we chose each other for life” part. Especially now that we have a kid, I want that stability. I want our daughter to grow up knowing her parents chose to be a family, not just roommates with a child.

Roommates with a child sounds like a 90’s sitcom. What does OP’s partner say to this?

But every time I bring it up, he shuts down. He says things like, “Marriage doesn’t change anything,” or “We’re already a family,” or, “I’m just not ready.” Eight years in. Not ready.

Some people are slow I guess?

He’s not mean about it. He’s calm, gentle even. But it’s like talking to a wall. I feel like he’s waiting for me to either stop asking or eventually give up. And I know people say, “Don’t push a man into marriage,” but at what point does HE get held accountable for wasting my time? We’ve built a life together. We share bills, a kid, a bed – just not a last name, not a promise, not a plan.

And bad at planning. But can OP accept her partner’s glacial pace?

I’m not asking for a luxury wedding. I just want to know he actually sees a future with me. That he’s not just here because it’s comfortable or convenient. Lately I’ve been thinking about leaving. Not in a petty way, but in a, “If he’s never going to commit, I need to find someone who will,” way. I’m 27. I still want that chapter in my life the one where someone chooses me fully.

All hopeless romantics do. Is OP gonna get her dream wedding?

But I feel guilty. Like how do you leave a GOOD MAN just because he won’t marry you? Especially when there’s a child involved? Am I being unreasonable for making marriage the dealbreaker? AITAH for thinking about walking away after 8 years, one child, and still no ring?

Tough call on this one. Will the wedding bells ever toll for thee?

Let’s see what the comments have to say.

This person says, marriage isn’t the only sign of commitment.

Another person is like, gotta name your dying hills before you’re on them.

Someone else risks a downvote to say, the time for this has passed.

Another poster thinks this is a shared responsibility.

Another person says, face facts.

If he likes it, should he put a ring on it?

And if he doesn’t, she can always leave.

