A Delivery Truck Told Him To Move His Car From A Handicapped Spot So He Could Use It To Unload, So They Called The Delivery Driver’s Company And Reported Him

Handicapped parking spots are reserved specifically for people with some type of disability.

What would you do if a food delivery truck kept using the only handicapped parking spot, and even had the nerve to tell you that you couldn’t use it even though you were disabled?

That is what happened to the young man in this story, so he called and reported the driver to his manager to get him in trouble.

AITAH for legally parking in a disabled parking spot? So, I live in a small town with limited access for disabled people. There are 3 accessible parking spaces downtown and 1 at the beach. One of the disabled parking spaces is in front of the library and it’s often abused by library couriers, the food banks delivery truck that used to block it for about an hour every week, and able bodied drivers who “will only be a minute” running into whatever store they are heading into. (Spoiler alert: they are never just a minute and that’s still always illegal.)

People who use disabled parking spots illegally are not just annoying, they are dangerous.

I am an actually disabled person with a valid disability placard and I parked yesterday morning at about 9:30AM. Immediately, someone I knew came up to tell me that I needed to move my car so the food bank could use the spot and I heard someone else I know describe me as “special” in a derisive derogatory tone because I parked there to some other food bank volunteers. I ignored him and went into the office of the community center to do a few things I needed to do before the food truck came. The food bank truck arrived and began unloading not into the disabled spot because I was parked there but into the space they are legally allowed to unload into.

They are really helping the community.

I went into the hall and arranged some rice on a table and then stepped outside to meet another delivery truck, this one with fresh veggies that we set up on tables outside the door of the community center. Other volunteers and I unloaded the van and I began organizing the vegetables and grapes on the table. The delivery driver asked me if I knew who’s car was parked in the handicap space and I told him it was mine and he told me that I needed to move it so that they could finish unloading, even though they were actually done unloading the truck at that point.

Good job standing up not just for himself, but for any disabled person in the community.

I replied that I did not need to move it and that they needed to work around that parking spot because they weren’t allowed to use it. He then took a picture of my license plate and another one of my car so I went and got my phone from the office and recorded myself asking him why he thinks it’s OK to harass me as a disabled person and demand that I move my car. Of course, he just silently smirked. I then went back into the office to try to cool down only to be confronted by the Food Bank volunteer coordinator who told me that I could not shop with the rest of the volunteers and that she would tell me when I could shop. I immediately left frustrated, foodless (I wasn’t even necessarily going to shop for food yesterday but again as a Disabled person there are weeks in which I desperately need the Food Bank and no longer feel like I can safely receive food from this one), and ashamed to be disabled.

Hopefully the driver will learn his lesson.

Once I had calmed down enough to talk, I called and left a message in the San Francisco Marin Food Bank General voicemail. When the driver returned to the San Francisco Marin, Food Bank, he complained to his supervisor that I was in the Disabled spot and was told that he was in the wrong and that he shouldn’t have said what he said or taken any pictures and his supervisor both emailed me and called me to tell me this, but I still feel like the a jerk. So, AITA?

Disabled parking spots are clearly labeled, yet some people think they can still use them.

It is really unacceptable.

Let’s see what the people in the comments say about it.

Using those spots is illegal and should be taken seriously.

This disabled commenter says to report them to the police.

Yup, spread word of their bad behavior far and wide.

The library should not allow this.

Yes, always report that driver.

People who illegally park in handicapped parking spots should always be towed and fined.

Hopefully the driver in this story learned his lesson.

