A Driver Explained How She Fixed A Dent In Her Rental Car. – ‘The people at Enterprise were genuinely impressed.’

Have you ever damaged a rental car before?

I personally have not, but a couple of my friends have, and they told me what a pain in the neck it was to get everything resolved after the accidents.

But maybe dealing with all the red tape isn’t the way to go…

A woman named Kaliyah told TikTok viewers how she took care of some damage on her rental car by herself.

Kaliyah said that she rented a car from Enterprise and she got a dent in the vehicle’s bumper. She knew she’d be charged $500 for the damage, so she decided to fix it herself.

The TikTokker bought a $13 dent puller from an AutoZone store, poured some hot water over the damaged area, let it dry, and then gave it a pull!

That didn’t do the trick completely, so Kaliyah bought a toilet plunger from a Dollar Tree store and, after a couple of hours, she was eventually able to fix the problem.

One of Kaliyah’s friends said, “We put that work in, though. Call us if you need us.”

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “The people at Enterprise were genuinely impressed. It was an ongoing joke, but I told them I wasn’t paying that fee!”

That’s impressive!

Take a look at the video.

@thatgyalsgallery The people at enterprise was genuinely impressed with me getting that dent out 😂😂😂 it was a ongoing joke but I told them I wasn’t paying that fee! ♬ original sound – That Gyal💕⚡️

Hats off to her for making that car repair!

At least she doesn’t have to pay for it.

