A Family Vacation Promised Rest And Relaxation, So It Stung When They Were Assigned The Worst Spot In The House

AITA – Sleeping in bunks on a family vacation? My brother recently invited my parents and my spouse and I on a family trip to the beach this summer. The place we are staying is a 3 bedroom / 3 bathroom house with some additional recessed bunks in the hallway. Here’s where I’m not sure I’m the AH. My spouse and I assumed that we would be getting one of the bedrooms with a bathroom, as we are one of the married couples coming.

However, my brother is saying that my two nephews (4 and 7) would not be able to fall asleep in the bunks. He insists that the kids need one of the rooms, and my spouse and I would need to sleep in the bunks.

This would also mean we would not have a dedicated bathroom on this trip, and most likely also means my spouse and I would sleep separately technically because I think each bunk is a single. The kids are well behaved and do not have any disabilities or concerns that would require them to have a separate bedroom, in case that affects anything. AITA for thinking this is not acceptable?

What did Reddit think?

