A Lazy Manager Got Them To Do All Her Work, So They Kept The Receipts And Showed The Boss It Wasn’t Their Fault

I’m sure you’ve had at least one job before where you followed orders…even when you knew that what you were told to do was probably wrong.

And all you can do in those situations is sit back and wait for things to EXPLODE.

Take a look at how this worker maliciously complied with a manager who needed a serious wake-up call.

Fax and shred. “I’m a front desk receptionist and I have this woman who is a team lead/manager/whatever for a department in the office I work at. She is insanely lazy. One of my jobs is to sort out the incoming mail and get it placed into the proper mail slots for the departments. Easy enough, right? This woman, I’ll call her K, after a few months walked from the mailroom, where the fax machine is, and handed me paperwork asking her if I could fax it for her. I figure, oh she must be in a hurry, so I say yeah, sure. Nope.

That was her testing my willingness to do things for her. She would, every time after that, open the mail in the mailroom, bring me the mail, so I could go BACK to the mail room and fax it in. Now this is only like 15 steps away, so it’s not like it’s on the other side of the building, but it really irked me. Like she is RIGHT there. She knows how to do it, because she once explained how if I fax things to a few particular numbers, a program checks it and puts in our computer system. Check and all. I confirmed that it was okay to fax the CHECK. She agreed. So I said okay. Fast forward a few months and my boss leaves. Suddenly I am not doing my job and am told that I need to open all of K’s mail and forward mail type B. (I’m withholding saying what because it becomes very apparent the field I’m in) I make a note in my “guide book” that my old boss had made, and move on. Whatever. It’s dumb, but the material is time sensitive, and my new boss agreed that I need to do it so I do.

Fast forward a couple more months and K hasn’t come to pick up her mail in 3 weeks. I email her to mention this because there were quite a few things in her mailbox. She goes and tells my manager that I am not doing my job again. And now I have to scan in everything that is Type A. The one with checks. My boss agrees and says, “why haven’t you been doing this?” I explained that it wasn’t my job and I was faxing in type B like requested, and showed her the note I made in my guide book where I had added a note from the last conversation. Well now it’s both. 10 checks later, one of them is for over 200 bucks. I hold onto this one instead of shredding it like the others because I’m thinking, “This is the one that’s going to make them realize what I’m doing.” And sure as ****, 2 weeks later, I get questioned by another manager. “Uh…why is this in the {program}?” ‘Because I was told anything Type A related was to be scanned, after that, they go in the shredder because it contains PII.’ “Uh…this is a check for payment of (paperwork).” ‘Yep.’ “Things that were already sent.” ‘Okay?’ “This needs to go to finance.” ‘Oh? I was told that ALL Type A info gets scanned.’ “Even checks?”

‘Even checks.’ “Who told you this?” ‘K, did.’ “But…this isn’t a request, this is payment.” ‘Yeah I didn’t know that. I’m not part of that team so I don’t know what they’ve done, and the wording of this doesn’t say that they already received something. Maybe I’d have asked if I saw that.’ “So this has been shredded? We can’t cash a photocopied check.”

‘Actually this one I saved because I had a feeling it was the wrong thing to do. I was going to shred it at the end of the week if I didn’t hear about it.’ “How many have you shredded?” ‘Like 5 or 7.’ “Do you have these instructions in writing?” ‘Yep, I’ll email them to you.’ Haven’t heard from them since. Maybe K should come into the office and do her job like she’s supposed to. I’m just following her directions.”

