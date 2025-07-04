July 4, 2025 at 4:48 pm

A Magician Got Out Of A Ticket By Performing A Trick For Police Officers

by Matthew Gilligan

man doing a magic trick

TikTok/@coleblalockmagic

Maybe all of us should learn some magic tricks to get out of traffic tickets…

Hey, why not?!?!

It worked for this guy!

His name is Cole, he’s a magician, and he showed TikTok viewers how it helped him get out of a jam with some police officers.

man performing a magic trick

TikTok/@coleblalockmagic

The video shows Cole on a street with two police officers and it’s obvious that he was pulled over for some kind of traffic violation.

And that’s when the magic started…

Cole took out a Sharpie and drew an X on his hand.

He then told one of the cops to look at the X to make sure it was real.

Cole proceeded to “grab” the X and hand it over to the officer.

man doing a magic trick

TikTok/@coleblalockmagic

The first cop then “tossed” the X to the other officer.

Cole told the second cop, “You’re gonna reach out and you’re gonna catch it.”

The second officer then opened her hand and, unbelievably, she had an X written on her palm in Sharpie.

The first officer said, “What in the world…”

That’s pretty wild!

two cops standing by a car

TikTok/@coleblalockmagic

Check out the video.

@coleblalockmagic

It worked!!!

♬ original sound – Cole Blalock

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 06 18 at 1.19.51 PM A Magician Got Out Of A Ticket By Performing A Trick For Police Officers

Another viewer chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 06 18 at 1.20.02 PM A Magician Got Out Of A Ticket By Performing A Trick For Police Officers

And this TikTokker made a funny comment.

Screenshot 2025 06 18 at 1.20.17 PM A Magician Got Out Of A Ticket By Performing A Trick For Police Officers

You don’t see that every day!

Glad it worked for him, though.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter