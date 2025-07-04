A Magician Got Out Of A Ticket By Performing A Trick For Police Officers

Maybe all of us should learn some magic tricks to get out of traffic tickets…

Hey, why not?!?!

It worked for this guy!

His name is Cole, he’s a magician, and he showed TikTok viewers how it helped him get out of a jam with some police officers.

The video shows Cole on a street with two police officers and it’s obvious that he was pulled over for some kind of traffic violation.

And that’s when the magic started…

Cole took out a Sharpie and drew an X on his hand.

He then told one of the cops to look at the X to make sure it was real.

Cole proceeded to “grab” the X and hand it over to the officer.

The first cop then “tossed” the X to the other officer.

Cole told the second cop, “You’re gonna reach out and you’re gonna catch it.”

The second officer then opened her hand and, unbelievably, she had an X written on her palm in Sharpie.

The first officer said, “What in the world…”

That’s pretty wild!

Check out the video.

You don’t see that every day!

Glad it worked for him, though.

