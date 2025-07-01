A Maintenance Expert Talked About John Deere Lawn Mowers For Sale At Home Depot

Is it a good idea to buy a John Deere riding lawn mower from Home Depot?

A lot of folks have different opinions about this topic, and a man who specializes in maintenance advice on TikTok posted a video on the social media platform to share his thoughts.

The video shows John Deere riding lawn mowers lined up outside of a Home Depot store and he told viewers, “What you might not know is Home Depot is not allowed to set up these mowers. They actually have to contract their local John Deere dealer to come out and do it for them.”

He continued, “They set the tire pressure. They check everything and level the deck. You’re definitely not getting that with the other brands.”

The TikTokker said that all the John Deere models at Home Depot come with “John Deere parts and service from local dealers.”

He added, “You can’t go wrong with John Deere, considering there’s a dealer in practically every area.”

