A Manager Yelled At A Drugstore Employee For Closing On Time, But Had To Take It Back Because They Paid Workers Overtime To Stay Late

There’s nothing quite like a manager telling you to do something…even when you know that the thing you’re doing is CORRECT.

But hey, the boss is the boss, right?

So, you follow their rules until it blows up in their face!

Check out what happened in this story from Reddit: we think you’ll get a kick out of it.

Which policy do you want us to follow? “I used to work at a drug store back before they were open 24/7. We would typically make announcements at 9:45 pm, 9:50 pm, and 9:55 pm advising customers that we would soon be closing and to make their final selections, and then another at 10:00 pm stating that we were closed and to bring their purchases to the register for checkout. I tended to be the one to make these announcements. I tended to be the one to make those announcements when I was there because nobody else could be bothered. So one night I did the 9:45 pm announcement and the district manager, there on a late visit on his way home, stormed up to the front register. I was in photo at the time and the cashier ratted me out as the offending announcer, leading the DM to come up to my register like a thundercloud.

Huh?

“What do you think you’re doing?” he demanded. I, at the time, had no idea what he was talking about. “…Closing down Photo…?” He didn’t like that answer. “The announcement! Why are you trying to rush paying customers out the door?” One good thing about working Photo: It doubled as Customer Service and the Complaint Department. Years of dealing with angry customers and Karens (even if they weren’t called that back then) had taught me how to deflect blame — or how to make crap roll uphill, if you will. “Because that’s what I was told to do,” I said. “By who?” he demanded. “The store manager.” He stomped off for the office door, about ten feet away, and on his way back there he said, “Don’t even think about making another announcement like that!” The wall between Photo and the office was thin enough that I could hear the DM yelling, and I recognized my boss’s name, so I’m guessing he called the boss to yell at him. The next day, the store manager made sure the assistant managers and lowly peons knew to never make announcements like that again, nor to advise customers that we were closing (or had already closed if it was after 10:00pm). I worked that night, didn’t make the announcement, and then had the next two days off.

Funny how that works…

The policy had been rescinded by the time I got back — by the regional manager. Why? Because he really, really doesn’t like paying overtime. The rest of this was told to me after the fact by one of the other Photo guys. Turns out on my first day off, a customer came in at 9:55 pm or so and, in accordance with the district manager’s orders, nobody told her about what time we closed. She didn’t leave until 2:00 am (and, from what I remember being told, didn’t even wind up buying anything). The following afternoon, the DM came in for a meeting with the store manager to yell about the previous night’s overtime, to which my boss reportedly said, “Which policy do you want us to follow?” The two of them were in a shouting match in the office when the regional manager showed up, and once he heard about the no-closing-announcements policy the district manager had implemented, he rescinded it on the spot and yelled at length at the DM. Apparently the only words the guy running Photo at the time could make out from the district manager were, “Yes, sir,” “No, sir,” and “I understand, sir,” and he beat a hasty retreat from the store as soon as the regional manager was finished chewing him out. I typically dreaded visits from the regional manager because he tended to be a stuck-up narcissist, but I genuinely regret having missed that one.”

That policy didn’t last too long!

