A Mechanic Sounded Off About The Ford Escape’s EcoBoost. – ‘Too little of an engine for this giant car.’

Hmmmm, I thought that whole EcoBoost thing was supposed be good…

But what do I know?!?!

A mechanic named Victor took to TikTok to share his thoughts on the EcoBoost engine in the Ford Escape…and it doesn’t sound like he’s a big fan.

Victor showed viewers a 2019 Ford Escape and said that the vehicle had 96,000 miles on it and he showed folks “what’s left” of the engine.

He said, “This is one of them ones where the timing belt drives your oil pump. You see that piston all chewed up like that?”

Victor said about the Escape’s EcoBoost engine, “Too little of an engine for this giant car.”

He added, “Isn’t that wonderful? What a joke. You start charging it with a lot of air and this is what happens.”

Victor continued, “You got this little one-liter motor, put a big, giant turbo on it, expect it to move the car. I can’t believe an engine company would produce this.”

He added, “Just gonna clean it up, throw a piston in it, send it down the road. Unreal, man.”

Check out the video.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person didn’t hold back.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this individual weighed in.

This guy is clearly not a fan…

